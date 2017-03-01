Man wanted in nationwide manhunt arrested in Kansas

Alex Deaton was taken into custody following the wreck. (KWCH)

Deaton is accused of killing his girlfriend and shooting a female jogger in Mississippi last week. (KCTV5)

The man wanted in connection with two Mississippi killings and who is suspected in two other shootings, one of them in Pratt County, KS was captured Wednesday following a chase and crash in Ellsworth County, KS, according to a report from KWCH in Wichita, KS.

KWCH reports that authorities confirmed Alex Deaton was taken into custody following the wreck.

According to the Pratt Police Department, officers with the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office, Pratt Police and the Pratt County Sheriff's Office started chasing a vehicle that had been reported stolen in New Mexico.

That vehicle was later abandoned by the suspect, who took off on foot to a convenience store on the west side of Pratt. Police say the man went into the store, shot a clerk, then stole a vehicle from the parking lot.

Alex B. Deaton, a 28-year-old Mississippi man, is accused of killing his girlfriend and shooting a female jogger in Mississippi last week. He is also a "great" person of interest in the murder of a 69-year-old woman, who officers found shot to death inside a church.

Deaton is accused of strangling his 30-year-old girlfriend, Heather Robinson, at an apartment in Rankin County, just east of Jackson. Officers found her body on Friday, Feb. 24. Earlier that morning, a female jogger told police a white man with facial hair shot her from his driver's window. Police have not released the name of the jogger and her condition is unknown.

Deaton has been charged with first-degree murder and assault, had no criminal history prior to his alleged crime spree, WLBT-TV reported.

Meanwhile, investigators were also looking into Deaton's role in the fatal shooting of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter. On Thursday, police found Pinter dead inside Dixon Baptist Church in Neshoba County, about 60 miles away from Deaton's apartment.

The piece of evidence purportedly connecting Deaton to all three cases is a 2012 white GMC Acadia, which is the SUV police believe he's driving.

Police said moments after Pinter arrived at the church to clean, a white SUV pulled into the parking lot and stayed there for several minutes before taking off. No other cars reportedly entered the lot during that time frame.

At the moment, there are no connections between Pinter and Deaton. However, authorities told WLBT-TV that he does have family who lives in the area near the church.

Deaton was also wanted in the carjacking of a couple near Albuquerque, New Mexico. Police say Deaton abandoned his white GMC Acadia and stole a couple's Honda at gunpoint, Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said on Facebook early Wednesday morning. The couple escaped, but the male victim sustained a gunshot wound.

A $30,000 reward had been issued for information leading to Deaton's arrest.

