Woman credits smoke alarm for escape from house fire in Merriam

A Merriam, KS woman has her smoke alarms to thank after escaping a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started just after midnight at a home in the 8400 block of W 55th Street.

Firefighters say the fire was concentrated in the home's garage and attic. They say it took over an hour to put out the fire as they had to work around the tight spots in the attic.

The woman inside the house was able to get out unharmed. She says the smoke alarms in the home woke her up, allowing her to escape.

Fire officials say the house suffered significant fire and smoke damage throughout and say the home is no longer safe to live in.

The woman living at the home plans to stay with a friend.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

