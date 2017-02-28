Kansas City police investigate homicide on 36th, Flora

A woman woke up to police banging on her door to tell her that her car was stolen, crashed and ditched. A former repair shop employee has been charged, accused of stealing and crashing the car he was trusted to fix. The woman, who asked us to conceal her identity, says she placed her keys inside a lock box at a transmission shop. Police say video surveillance showed a now former employee driving her car off the lot. The woman took a car to Liberty Transmission hoping to g...