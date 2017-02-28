Kansas City police investigate homicide on 36th, Flora - KCTV5

Kansas City police investigate homicide on 36th, Flora

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a homicide on the 3600 block of Flora Avenue. 

Officers arrived on scene at 7:30 p.m. on an ambulance call. 

When arriving, officers discovered a dead man in the house. 

Police have no suspect description at this time. 

On March 2, the victim was identified as Michael Hawkins, a 32-year-old from Kansas City.

