One dead following wreck on Interstate 35 in Johnson County

One person has died due to a wreck in Johnson County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said the wreck happened at around 6 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35 at 87th Street.

A car struck a semi-truck, according to investigators. It happened under the 87th Street bridge.

Alternate routes will be required for commuters.

The wreck could close traffic for at least five hours.

Traffic heading southbound is not impacted.

