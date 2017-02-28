1 dead in KC after shooting on highway exit ramp

The shooting happened at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound U.S. Highway 71 ramp to 39th Street. (Chopper5)

Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that killed one person near a busy metro highway.

The shooting happened at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound U.S. Highway 71 ramp to 39th Street. Police were collecting evidence after gunshots were fired between two cars.

Over 20 shell casings were found of multiple calibers, according to police.

"Detectives worked all night collecting evident from the highway. We had about an eight block area where we believe the shots were fired so we actually walked the highway," said Darin Snapp, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police say that bullets were "flying from both cars" which put other drivers in danger.

“At 6 p.m. on Hwy. 71 that is still the end of rush hour ... there are a lot of cars at that time," Snapp said.

The suspect and the victim knew each other. Police have not released a motive.

Update: On March 2, the victim was identified as Julius Harris, a 36-year-old black man from Kansas City, Kansas.

