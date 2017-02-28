Tornado watch issued for counties south and east of the immediat - KCTV5

Tornado watch issued for counties south and east of the immediate metro area

Posted: Updated:

It might only be February on the calendar, but the weather resembles April or May. 

A tornado watch has been issued for counties east of the KC metro area, along with Miami and Linn counties in Kansas. 

The watch is in place until 2 a.m. 

The tornado watch does not include the immediate Kansas City metro area. 

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in the metro, including Jackson County. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.