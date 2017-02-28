Family fights to let Alex Goodwin stay in US for cancer treatments

He came to Kansas City from England to receive treatment for a rare form of cancer. But now, there are still questions how long 9-year-old Alex Goodwin will be able to stay. (Alexander's Journey/Facebook)

He came to Kansas City from England to receive treatment for a rare form of cancer. But now, there are still questions how long 9-year-old Alex Goodwin will be able to stay.

Alex was at Children's Mercy Hospital on Tuesday morning for blood work while his parents wait for word on whether he'll be able to stay in the United States to finish his life-saving treatments.

Alex was looking good Monday night when they posted a message to social media but feeling a little down since his dad was leaving for the United Kingdom on Tuesday for several weeks.

"I'm quite sad because my dad's going back to England tomorrow, but Chief Terry is coming and we're going to Longhorn for steak and chips. Yay!" Alex said.

Alex's father is a police officer and needs to go back for some required training and testing.

Alex is undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer at the University of Kansas Health System. The family got some scary news recently when they were told their immigration status only allows them to stay through April.

Alex's treatments won't be finished until June. They've kept followers updated on Facebook and Twitter.

"Several telephone conversations and meetings over the past few days. We've also had tremendous support across the political spectrum from numerous elected officials and advisers in the US. This is just about a little boy with cancer getting the treatments he needs," the family shared.

They went on to say, "Very productive meeting with US Customs and Immigration in Kansas today waiting for news."

It is a stressful time for a family already dealing with so much. And through it all, Alex is always positive.

