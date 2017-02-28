Tennessee hires Kansas State's Currie as athletic director

FILE - In this June 16, 2010, file photo, Kansas State athletic director John Currie answers reporters' questions about the future of the Big 12 in Manhattan, KS, (AP)

Tennessee has hired John Currie from Kansas State to replace Dave Hart as the Volunteers' athletic director.

The school officially announced the hiring Tuesday. A press conference to introduce Currie is scheduled for Thursday.

Currie was hired as Kansas State's AD in May 2009. Before taking the job at Kansas State, he worked at Tennessee in various capacities from 1997-2009, most recently as an executive associate athletic director on former athletic director Mike Hamilton's staff.

Knoxville radio station WNML first reported the Currie hire.

Hart, who has been Tennessee's athletic director since September 2011, announced in August he would retire effective June 30. His contract terms allow Tennessee to hire a new AD before June 30 and accelerate Hart's retirement as long as he receives 15 days written notice.

