Kansas City man shot in hand after 2 men tried to rob him, family says

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a Kansas City apartment complex.

It happened about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Tracy Avenue just south of East Armour Boulevard.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital but suffered non-life-threatening wounds. 

The victim's aunt told KCTV News that the man was returning to his apartment after getting something from his car when two men tried to rob him. 

According to the family member, the man was shot in the hand during the incident.

Police are looking for two men who ran from scene and were last seen south of the shooting scene on East 36th Street. 

Police blocked off the intersection of Armour Boulevard and Tracy Avenue for almost an hour so they could investigate the scene.  

