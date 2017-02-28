2 Mizzou students arrested over alleged anti-Semitic messages

The University of Missouri says two students were arrested for harassing members of the community with anti-Semitic messages. (KCTV5)

The University of Missouri says two students were arrested for allegedly harassing members of the community with anti-Semitic messages.

The university said the case is in the hands of the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office.

Maj. Brian Weimer of the campus police department says officers dispatched to a dormitory Monday night took a statement from the student who alleged the harassment by oral comments and written messages. Weimer says a freshman and a sophomore were arrested.

The content of the comments and notes wasn't released.

Information is also being shared with Mizzou’s Office for Civil Rights and Title IX.

Interim Chancellor Hank Foley didn't publicly identify the students in a statement Tuesday.

“Please know we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that Mizzou is a welcoming and safe campus,” said Hank Foley, the interim chancellor at the University of Missouri. “We look forward to continuing to build on the foundation of diversity and inclusion we have established. Our values of Respect, Responsibility, Discovery and Excellence continue to guide us as we work to make Mizzou a place where everyone feels welcome to live, study, work and learn.”

Foley calls such behavior "abhorrent and antithetical to our core value of respect," and it won't be tolerated.

He says the arrested students could face disciplinary action, including expulsion.

