2 Mizzou students arrested over alleged anti-Semitic messages

A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
It's only been little more than four months, but it appears Barack and Michelle Obama are so enamored with their posh DC rental home, they've plunked down a whopping $8.1 million to purchase it.More >
An early morning shooting in one of Kansas City's busiest entertainment districts has left a woman fighting for her life in an area hospital.More >
Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels.More >
A Michigan mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom, and local experts say it doesn’t belong here.More >
A man suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting outside of a Subway store.More >
Council members say a demolition on Thursday is a symbol of what's to come for the revitalization of the area.More >
