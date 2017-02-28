Star-crossed workouts: Best type of exercise by Zodiac signs

Cindy McKean has been a psychic reader in Kansas City for 23 years. She says much like your relationships, your “sign” is a great way to find the exercise that’s right for you. (KCTV5)

Multi-millionaire financier JP Morgan once said,"Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do."

So, if it's smart to look to the stars for your finances and your relationships, why not for your body-shaping goals?

Cindy McKean has been a psychic reader in Kansas City for 23 years. She says much like your relationships, your “sign” is a great way to find the exercise that’s right for you.

Here is her plan:

Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces: Water signs generally like exercises that flow with them. They are sensitive signs that are aware of small changes.

Cancers are home-centered, nurturing souls that are great at taking care of others, esp. family and children. An activity with the kids or an exercise DVD they can follow in the comfort of their home is more their speed. For the more outgoing Cancer, even they need their quiet time. Golfing is a sport that is their speed. In the winter when golfing isn't an option, pilates or yoga would suit them well. An occasional indulgence in the spa would give them the reinvigoration they seek.

Scorpios are intense would match well with intense exercises such as Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), boxing or a preparing for a triathlon.

Pisces have a gentle and sensitive demeanor. They also love the water. Water aerobics would flow well with them. Also Qigong, Tai Chi or yoga by the beach would tickle their souls.

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn: As earth signs, efficiency and economy is key. Incorporate exercise into daily activity. For example, taking the stairs instead of the elevator or parking on the far side of the lot when shopping to get a few extra steps. Taurus might need an extra nudge to get an exercise regimen going, but once it's a fixed routine they would remain loyal to it.

Gemini and Libra: These air signs are socially inclined. An activity that involves good sportsmanship and teamwork such as tennis or volleyball, esp. if there's a chance for banter afterwards is a great pair with these signs.

Aquarius: Aquarians, another air sign, are highly intellectual people that can get bored easily. The key to their exercise is something that could prevent them from being distracted. They're also big humanitarians. Known for having strong legs, jogging would suit them well especially if it's for a cause. For instance, the breast cancer marathon where they'd get to raise funds while they get their exercise in but have to work on walking everyday so they could make it through the marathon successfully. For low key activities, brisk walks anywhere are perfect. If on a treadmill, one with a virtual reality screen/goggles or a place where they can multi-task would be perfect for these intellectuals to prevent from getting bored.

Aries, Leo and Sagittarius: As fire signs, they are full of high energy that is ready to burn. Fun is the key word although Aries also enjoy challenge included in the fun, such as football.

Leo is about looking good while exercising. They may want to focus on their hips and thighs so spinning (cycling) or a class that mixes salsa with exercise would suit them very well.

Sagittarius love the outdoors and quick results. Any outdoor activity such as a hike or jogging with their dog. Zoomba would be fun for them and give them the quick results that will satisfy them.

