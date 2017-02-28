Yoder to Trump: Condemn shooting during speech to Congress

U.S. House Rep. Kevin Yoder is urging President Donald Trump to condemn last week’s shooting in Olathe during Tuesday night’s address to Congress. (AP)

U.S. House Rep. Kevin Yoder is urging President Donald Trump to condemn last week’s shooting in Olathe during Tuesday night’s address to Congress.

Yoder, who represents Olathe in the United States House of Representatives, says he’s been in contact with the White House regarding the shooting.

“I’ve been clear that the President must use this amazing platform to condemn this hateful act in no uncertain terms and send a powerful message that no American should be fearful in their own community,” Yoder said. “Diverse political and religious views are what make our country great, and I look forward to him utilizing this opportunity tonight.”

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime, according to an announcement made Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, according to a report from The Hill, The White House condemned the shooting on Tuesday.

“The president condemns these and any racially and religiously motivated attacks,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, according to a report from The Hill.

