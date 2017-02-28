Yoder to Trump: Condemn shooting during speech to Congress - KCTV5

Yoder to Trump: Condemn shooting during speech to Congress

Posted: Updated:
U.S. House Rep. Kevin Yoder is urging President Donald Trump to condemn last week’s shooting in Olathe during Tuesday night’s address to Congress.  (AP) U.S. House Rep. Kevin Yoder is urging President Donald Trump to condemn last week’s shooting in Olathe during Tuesday night’s address to Congress.  (AP)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

U.S. House Rep. Kevin Yoder is urging President Donald Trump to condemn last week’s shooting in Olathe during Tuesday night’s address to Congress. 

Yoder, who represents Olathe in the United States House of Representatives, says he’s been in contact with the White House regarding the shooting. 

“I’ve been clear that the President must use this amazing platform to condemn this hateful act in no uncertain terms and send a powerful message that no American should be fearful in their own community,” Yoder said. “Diverse political and religious views are what make our country great, and I look forward to him utilizing this opportunity tonight.”

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime, according to an announcement made Tuesday afternoon. 

Meanwhile, according to a report from The Hill, The White House condemned the shooting on Tuesday

“The president condemns these and any racially and religiously motivated attacks,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, according to a report from The Hill

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Black smoke seen above Vatican; junk yard fire to blame

    Black smoke seen above Vatican; junk yard fire to blame

    (Photo: Twitter: Mountain Butorac)(Photo: Twitter: Mountain Butorac)

    Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.

    More >

    Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.

    More >

  • Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound

    Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-06-01 20:21:24 GMT
    The GoFundMe page said the couple was together for four years. (GoFundMe)The GoFundMe page said the couple was together for four years. (GoFundMe)

    A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week. 

    More >

    A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week. 

    More >

  • 16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.