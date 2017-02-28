Journey School Of Choice teacher named Read to Achieve winner - KCTV5

Journey School Of Choice teacher named Read to Achieve winner

Teacher Nick Kraly received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association. (Submitted) Teacher Nick Kraly received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association. (Submitted)
KANSAS CITY, KS

A Journey School Of Choice teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Teacher Nick Kraly received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association. 

He was nominated by Sabin Shaikh.

“Mr. Kraly goes above and beyond for this student at Journey School Of Choice. He make sure student are successful, and are able to learn without hesitation. Everyday he sends out a message saying good morning and student take a survey on how they are feeling and sometimes he just goes and talks to them. He has help myself through rough places and time, if it weren't for him I don't know where I will be today. I'm greatly appreciated for what he has done for me and my education," Shaikh said.

“Nick is the social studies teacher at Journey School of Choice. This is a self-paced learning environment where students are self-motivated and self-paced.  As a graduate of Turner High School, Nick wanted to return to his community and give back as a teacher. Nick is an innovative progressive teacher who motivates his student with his energy and passion for learning. Nick’s outward positivity and reluctance to say no to any challenge permeates his classroom. Nick has the ability to connect with all of his students in a very diverse learning community. Nick is an advocate for his students both in the classroom and in the community, they know he will support them," KNEA Turner president Wendi Bono said.

Kraly has also been recognized for his willingness to go above and beyond by his colleagues and the Turner School Board of Education with the “Points of Light” award.

The award is presented each year to an exemplary staff member who has shown great enthusiasm and vision for the students in the Turner Public Schools, and has exhibited this through his/her dedication and deep commitment to these students as nominated by their peers and colleagues.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

