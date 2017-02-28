FBI probes Olathe bar shooting as hate crime - KCTV5

OLATHE, KS (KCTV/AP) -

The FBI is confirming for the first time that it is investigating as a hate crime last week's Olathe bar shooting that killed an Indian man and wounded another.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that it bases that probe on "the initial investigative activity" involving the Feb. 22 attack at Austins Bar and Grill.

The FBI is declining additional comment, citing the investigation.

Witnesses to the shooting said 51-year-old suspect Adam Purinton yelled "get out of my country" at 32-year-olds Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani before opening fire.

Kuchibhotla was killed and Madasani was wounded. Both were working as engineers for GPS device-maker Garmin.

Another bar patron who tried to intervene also was wounded.

Purinton is charged with murder and attempted murder.

