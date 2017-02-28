Chiefs, Eric Berry agree to long term contract

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed safety Eric Berry to a long-term contract.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed by the club.

Berry (6-0, 212) has played in 86 games (84 starts) in seven NFL seasons with the Chiefs (2010-16). His career numbers include 429 tackles (361 solo), 5.5 sacks, 14 interceptions (five return TDs), 53 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2016 he started all 16 games and finished second on the team with 77 tackles (62 solo), recorded nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and four interceptions, two returned for TDs.

“I’d like to thank Eric and his agent, Chad Speck, for their professionalism during these negotiations,” Chiefs general manager John Dorsey said. “Keeping Eric Berry in a Chiefs uniform long-term has been a significant goal of ours. He’s a special football player and an incredible person. We’re thrilled we were able to get this deal done.”

He earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice in 2016, followed by his fifth Pro Bowl berth. Berry’s other trips to the NFL’s annual all-star game came following his rookie year (2010), 2012, 2013 and 2015 seasons. Following the 2015 season, Berry was honored with the AP’s Comeback Player of the Year Award as well as being the recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award after overcoming Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Berry earned the team’s Derrick Thomas Award this season, given to the team’s most valuable player, voted on by his teammates.

“First I’d like to congratulate John and his staff, along with Chad Speck, for their efforts in this process,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “I’m very happy for Eric and his family. He has put in the hard work and preparation, and is without question one of the backbones of our defense and a team leader. He’s a special player and an exceptional human being.”

The Fairburn, GA, native, originally entered the NFL as the fifth-overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. He played collegiately at the University of Tennessee.

