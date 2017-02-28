Man hailed hero amongst Olathe tragedy on the road to recovery

It's nothing short of miraculous that Ian Grillot is alive. (KCTV5)

The victim who many call heroic spoke with his doctors since tragedy struck in Olathe.

Doctors say Ian Grillot is improving. It was almost a week ago that 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed in Austins Bar and Grill.

Grillot, 24, and 32-year-old Alok Madasani were both shot but survived the shooting. It's nothing short of miraculous that Grillot is alive today.

Grillot is at the University of Kansas Hospital recovering after the shooting. He was shot while trying to stop the gunman who opened fire at Austins Bar and Grill.

The bullet went through his hand and then through his chest. It narrowly missed his carotid artery. The doctor said he was millimeters from death. The bullet is still inside him.

"After I thought he was out of rounds, as you've all learned, I need to improve my counting skills, that's when I proceeded to chase the guy down and try to stop him," Grillot said.

Grillot joked he's "got a cool souvenir." But between his efforts to provide comic relief, he couldn't hide the emotion.

"It's hard to look back on ... now there's new hope and new life ... still obviously very hard to talk about. I'm just very thankful to have made it out alive along with the other gentleman," Grillot said.

Luke Cheever helped Grillot on that awful day and during the three minutes of chaos.

“We came around the exit side of the building and came around the corner, and that's where we found Ian," Cheever said. "And we stayed with him until the paramedics arrived.”

Doctors say Grillot is a strong man and is well on his way to a speedy recovery.

Grillot says he's been overwhelmed by the support in Kansas and across the world.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.