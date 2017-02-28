Leawood police search for man suspected of multiple crimes - KCTV5

Leawood police search for man suspected of multiple crimes

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -

The Leawood Police Department is looking for a man suspected of multiple crimes throughout the metro.

According to police, the man entered a Leawood pharmacy about 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 wearing gloves and covering his face. When the man reached the interior door he saw an off-duty police officer inside the pharmacy and ran away.

The man left the parking lot in a silver Jeep Wrangler, two door, with a black top and no visible license plate.

Police say the man was 25-35-years-old, 5-foot, 8-inches to 6-foot tall, with a mustache and a short beard. They say he was wearing a gray and black flannel shirt over a white t-shirt, blue jeans, white or gray tennis shoes, black gloves and using a gray balaclava style facemask.

Since the Feb. 11 attempted robbery, the suspect and the Wrangler have been connected to other crimes in the metro area.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

