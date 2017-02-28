Chiefs, Duvernay-Tardif reach contract extension

The Canadian-born Duvernay-Tardif became just the second player out of McGill University to be selected in the NFL Draft. (AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday that the team has signed offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to a contract extension.

“Laurent has grown significantly in his three years as a professional,” Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said. “He brings a lot of mental and physical toughness to the position, and last season he was able to become a key contributor to our offense. Laurent has a bright future here.”

Duvernay-Tardif has played in 30 games, 27 starts, in three NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick, 200th overall, of the Chiefs in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Canadian-born Duvernay-Tardif became just the second player out of McGill University to be selected in the NFL Draft.

The St. Hilaire, Quebec native, prepped at College Andre-Grasset in Montreal. He is currently working on completing his medical degree requirements to become a doctor.

Terms of the contract will not be released by the club.

