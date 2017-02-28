Overland Park police search for missing woman - KCTV5

Overland Park police search for missing woman

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Police say Delagarza may be driving a 2016 red Volkswagen Jetta. (KCTV5) Police say Delagarza may be driving a 2016 red Volkswagen Jetta. (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Overland Park are searching for a missing woman.

Authorities say Antwanette Delagarza, 40, was last seen by her mother on Feb. 21 in Liberty, MO.

Delagarza is described as 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Delagarza may be driving a 2016 red Volkswagen Jetta.

Authorities are searching rural roads near farms, ponds, lakes and parks in the areas of Cameron, MO, Gallatin, MO, Excelsior Springs, MO, Lathrop, MO, Orrick, MO and Liberty, MO.

Authorities say Delagarza works in Overland Park.

Delagarza's mother reported her missing to Liberty police but they chose not to investigate. She then reported her missing to police in Overland Park, who is now handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about Delagarza is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department (913) 344-8764.

