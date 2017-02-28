4 adults, child rushed from burning home in KCMO - KCTV5

4 adults, child rushed from burning home in KCMO

Posted: Updated:
Four adults and a child were inside the house when it caught fire. (KCTV5) Four adults and a child were inside the house when it caught fire. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A metro family got a scary wake-up call Tuesday morning.

The family was sleeping in a house in the 8900 block of E 29th Street when they woke up about 4 a.m. and found the house was on fire.

Four adults, two men and two women, a four-year-old boy and a dog were inside the house when it caught fire. All were able to escape unharmed.

Robert Mace, a man who rents the house, says he woke up to loud noises coming from his backyard and then saw flames coming from a propane grill in the back of the house.

"We woke up to some loud banging sounds like popping and hissing sounds it's hard to describe but it was definitely loud and bright," Mace said. 

Mace says he woke up his girlfriend, his four-year old son and the other couple  staying with them, and rushed them outside.

"I had seen the lights and knew immediately something was not right," Mace said. "I looked out the window and noticed flames coming from the grill in the back of the house and immediately sprung into action and it was go time."

Mace says the grill has not been used in a while.

Randy Cowens was sleeping at the time. He says he woke up to screaming and grabbed the dog and whatever he could before running from the house.

"I woke up to my fiancée's brother screaming fire and ran everything and got out of the house it's kind of how it worked out, so we ran out of the house and started calling 911," Cowens said.

None of the people who escaped the house say they saw flames inside the home but the fire did leave a large hole in the back of the house and large amounts of smoke damage.

The families inside the home were assisted by the Red Cross and will be staying with friends.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman shot during robbery in Westport

    Woman shot during robbery in Westport

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-06-01 15:06:27 GMT
    The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. (KCTV5)The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. (KCTV5)

    An early morning shooting in one of Kansas City's busiest entertainment districts has left a woman fighting for her life in an area hospital.

    More >

    An early morning shooting in one of Kansas City's busiest entertainment districts has left a woman fighting for her life in an area hospital.

    More >

  • 16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

  • World's largest airplane is rolled out

    World's largest airplane is rolled out

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels. 

    More >

    Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.