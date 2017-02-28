4 adults, child rushed from burning home in KCMO

Four adults and a child were inside the house when it caught fire. (KCTV5)

A metro family got a scary wake-up call Tuesday morning.

The family was sleeping in a house in the 8900 block of E 29th Street when they woke up about 4 a.m. and found the house was on fire.

Four adults, two men and two women, a four-year-old boy and a dog were inside the house when it caught fire. All were able to escape unharmed.

Robert Mace, a man who rents the house, says he woke up to loud noises coming from his backyard and then saw flames coming from a propane grill in the back of the house.

"We woke up to some loud banging sounds like popping and hissing sounds it's hard to describe but it was definitely loud and bright," Mace said.

Mace says he woke up his girlfriend, his four-year old son and the other couple staying with them, and rushed them outside.

"I had seen the lights and knew immediately something was not right," Mace said. "I looked out the window and noticed flames coming from the grill in the back of the house and immediately sprung into action and it was go time."

Mace says the grill has not been used in a while.

Randy Cowens was sleeping at the time. He says he woke up to screaming and grabbed the dog and whatever he could before running from the house.

"I woke up to my fiancée's brother screaming fire and ran everything and got out of the house it's kind of how it worked out, so we ran out of the house and started calling 911," Cowens said.

None of the people who escaped the house say they saw flames inside the home but the fire did leave a large hole in the back of the house and large amounts of smoke damage.

The families inside the home were assisted by the Red Cross and will be staying with friends.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.

