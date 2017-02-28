Man dead after shooting in KCMO

Police say they were responding to an ambulance call when they found a white man in his 50s laying in the street. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating a shooting as a homicide after finding a man dead in the street inside an apartment complex on Monday.

It happened about 10:50 p.m. in the 9900 block of Walnut Drive inside the Willow Creek Apartment Complex.

Police say they were responding to an ambulance call when they found a white man in his 50s laying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All officers have said is that the man was shot. They have not said where he was shot or how many times he was shot.

Authorities are searching for what led to the shooting. Police do not have a suspect description.

The shooting is Kansas City’s 18th homicide in 2017.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

