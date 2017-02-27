Ian Grillot's selfless act garnering attention around the world - KCTV5

Ian Grillot's selfless act garnering attention around the world

Ian Grillot is recovering after stepping in to stop a man who opened fire on two Indian engineers, after reportedly making anti-immigrant remarks to them. (Submitted) Ian Grillot is recovering after stepping in to stop a man who opened fire on two Indian engineers, after reportedly making anti-immigrant remarks to them. (Submitted)
A local man's selfless act is turning him into the best kind of celebrity across the globe.

Ian Grillot is recovering after stepping in to stop a man who opened fire on two Indian engineers, after the shooter reportedly making anti-immigrant remarks to them.

Grillot has become a symbol of something big around the world. On Monday, Grillot was greeted by people from India in his hospital room. 

He has become a symbol of hope - and Grillot told these visitors he was glad to be a part of such a positive message.

His name was on get-well signs at a peace march in Olathe. His name is also well known oceans away. 

Several people from a nationwide Indian group visited Grillot soon after the march. 

"I am so happy to see how many people this is affecting and giving them a different outlook from the outlook that's been portrayed for so long," Grillot said.

At the vigil, the other surviving victim, Alok Madasani, spoke about his best friend, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed, and about what people like Grillot represent.

"United States of America for us has been more about selfless people, hardworking people, like Ian," said Madasani. 

Madasani and Kuchibhotla come from a region in India where the language is Telugu, a language spoken by about a million Indians in the United States.

Members of TANA, the Talugu Association of North America, proudly posed with Grillot last night.

One of the members told Grillot he represents what's good about America, the opposite of the shooter, whose actions Grillot told the group he simply can't understand.

"We're all the same, the complexion of our skin, our dialect, it doesn't mean anything," Grillot said. "It's what's in here that really means something."

TANA's national conference is at a different city each year, but conveniently this year's conference will be in St. Louis.

The group's president says they plan to honor Grillot for "his selfless courage."

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

