Man charged with rape in connection to attack in West Plaza neighborhood

Charges have been filed in a frightening break-in and rape at a Plaza apartment.

Not much rattles those who live in the West Plaza neighborhood, since there's usually not a lot of crime in the area.

That's why John Gamm was surprised to see a neighborhood social media site say there was a rape over the weekend.

"I don't think I've ever heard of anything like that in this neighborhood since I've lived here," he said. "We've lived here maybe a year and a half."

It was about 4 a.m. when Kansas City police say they received a 911 hangup call.

Officers rushed to the house the call came from and discovered a woman who was sexually assaulted and burglarized.

Minutes later, they took 43-year-old Shawn Schneider into custody near 46th and Genesee.

On Monday, Schneider was charged with rape and burglary.

News of an arrest calmed fears, but people who live in the neighborhood still can't believe it happened.

"This is a pretty quiet nice neighborhood, so it's usually very safe," said Rachel Harada, who lives nearby. "It's kind of scary when something like that happens here."

Schneider is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.

