2 arrested following police chase that ended in KCK

A high-speed chase Monday in Kansas City, KS ended with two people in handcuffs.

The chase began in Kansas City, MO and ended at Eighth Street and Pawnee Avenue in KCK.

Investigators with the KCK bomb squad got a closer look at the suspect's car, which crashed through the fence during the chase and ended near a train.

Police took a man and a woman in custody. Shortly afterward, they spotted a suspicious device in that car.

At about 4:15 p.m., one of the investigators on scene suited up in a bomb suit, looking to get a closer look at what they were dealing with.

However, police determined the device wasn't a dangerous one.

