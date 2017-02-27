Youngster's battle inspires Blue Valley girl's basketball team

"For those of you who don't know me, which is most of you, last summer I couldn't walk,” Sam Reeves told them. “I was stuck in a hospital bed in the kitchen of my house for basically the entire summer."

The pressure to win is now at all levels of sports and the focus is too often on size and speed.

At Blue Valley High School, however, there’s a young man who's living proof that heroes come in all shapes and sizes.

The Blue Valley North girls basketball team witnessed that firsthand last week.

"For those of you who don't know me, which is most of you, last summer I couldn't walk,” Sam Reeves told them. “I was stuck in a hospital bed in the kitchen of my house for basically the entire summer."

Reeves has fought the effects of cerebral palsy his whole life.

Blue Valley North guard Chloe Kuckleman has followed Reeves’s fight closely. They’ve been best friends since 3rd grade.

“Well, this summer he had to have an immense leg operation,” Kuckelman said. “He knew it'd be a tough summer because he'd be in a wheelchair most of the time and he'd be in bed and it'd be painful."

Reeves underwent painful reconstructive surgery on his feet and legs.

"Because of rehab and hard work and determination, I was able to rebound from that and now I'm back on my feet,” he said.

Reeves’s surgeries began in July. It wasn't until October that he was able to return to Blue Valley High School where he's a sophomore. Unable to play sports himself, he's become a big fan of Kuckelman’s Mustangs. That led to him making a speech to the team.

"Well, I just wanted you to know that I believe in this team and I believe that you can go very far this season,” he said.

His heartfelt message connected with the girls.

He saw Kuckelman, who is number one there, play a great game.

“It's so inspiring to see him and how he's overcome so much,” she said. “How he loves sports so much, but he'll never get the opportunity to play.”

Reeves’s limp is almost gone now. His classmates probably don't even realize that the quiet sophomore has the courage and spirit of a champion, but the girls on the team definitely do.

