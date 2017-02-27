KC Superman's spirit sidelined after recent hospitalization - KCTV5

KC Superman's spirit sidelined after recent hospitalization

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Almost everyone knows the KC Superman who can be seen running around town in community events dressed as the superhero.

Recently, he hurt himself and had to go to the hospital, sidelining his spirit.

Michael Wheeler never stops.

“I'm like the Energizer Bunny,” he said.

The semi-retired pastor runs and all over the metro and all over the country. The 66-year-old costumed jogger was in Ferguson, MO and Super Bowl 51, saying prayers with each stride.

“I love getting out there,” he said.

But today, Wheeler can barely walk. A week ago, he was running at a protest on the Country Club Plaza when someone lobbed him a football.

“It was a long pass. I went running and boom! Felt the steel,” he said.

Wheeler has been running long distance for more than 40 years with no injuries. What hurt him last week was a park bench.

“I made it home, and the next day, the pain hit,” he said.

Wheeler checked himself into the Kansas City VA Medical Center. Luckily, it's just a bad bruise, but for the next few weeks, Wheeler is keeping his ministry indoors.

“It goes back to prayer, it makes a difference,” Wheeler said.

This time, people are praying for him.

“I'm doing pretty good. Relaxing a little bit,” he said.

But he's hoping to make a comeback for his next big race.

“I want to get healthy for the Superhero Marathon in Hollywood, CA,” he said.

He won't be able to run for several weeks, but wheeler says the KC Superman will run again, cape and all.

