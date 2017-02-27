Olathe man charged in Austin's Bar and Grill shooting appears in court

Adam Purinton, 51, of Olathe, appeared by closed-circuit TV before a Johnson County District Court judge on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. (Pool)

The man jailed following an apparently racially motivated bar shooting last week waived a formal reading of the charges Monday and was appointed a public defender.

According to witnesses, Purinton yelled "get out of my country" at two 32-year-old Indian men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, before he opened fire at Austin's Bar and Grill in the Kansas City suburb on Wednesday evening.

Kuchibhotla was killed and Madasani injured. A third patron, Ian Grillot, 24, was wounded when he tried to intervene.

Public defender Michael McCulloch declined to comment. Purinton's next court appearance is set for March 9.

