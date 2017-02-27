Top 5 worst things drivers can do while behind the wheel

In Kansas and Missouri, distracted driving crashes caused more in damage than both speeding crashes and drinking and driving crashes in 2015. (KCTV5)

Many people know drinking and driving can be deadly, but that’s not the only thing behind the wheel that will put you at risk.

More than 40-thousand people died on the highways during 2016.

That number is the most crashes recorded in nearly ten years.

Researchers say the problem is all the new technology inside vehicles.

A recent study done by the National Academy of Sciences says 36 percent of the nearly 11 million crashes each year in the United States wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for in-vehicle distractions.

Here are the top five distractions researchers see causing these crashes.

Number five, operating the car radio. This doubles the risk of a crash. It’s no longer just five buttons and a knob, but rather phones and iPods.

Number four, using a touch screen menu in the car. Most newer model cars have them and they require the driver’s eyes to look down to see what buttons to touch rather than feeling for physical buttons.

Number three, texting and driving. An accident is six times more likely to happen when the driver is texting.

Number two, reaching for an object. Usually, it’s a cell phone sliding off the center console or the passenger seat.

Number one, the deadliest distraction isn’t texting a message but dialing a number. Researchers found it didn’t matter if it was hands-free or using your phone. Making phone calls are a part of more than a quarter of all crashes.

For drivers who just can’t put the phone down, there are downloadable apps that will lock a phone while in the car.

