2-year-old boy wanders away from Lenexa daycare

A 2-year-old boy was found in the street after he wandered out of his Lenexa daycare Monday morning, police say.

Lenexa police say it happened about 8 a.m. The toddler was able to escape from Tender Hearts Preschool and Daycare, 11740 W. 77th St.

He was found a couple of minutes later in the street on 77th Street when a motorist spotted the child. The motorist stopped and took the child over to the daycare.

A daycare worker took the kid in, and the motorist called police about an hour later.

Melanie Burns saw the boy.

"He's crying and screaming and I ask him, 'do you know where your mom and dad are.'" He doesn't answer, so I pick him up."

Burns said she felt disturbed seeing a child on the street by himself.

Police continue to investigate, but right now they say they don't know whether criminal charges will be filed against the daycare.

"This could just be a case of an an accident, an unfortunate accident in which traffic was coming and going at the daycare and this child slipped out inadvertently," Lenexa police officer Danny Chavez said.

KCTV5 News is working to gather more details. Refresh this page for updates.

