Man dead in KCMO after vehicle hits tree - KCTV5

Man dead in KCMO after vehicle hits tree

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
For unknown reasons, the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway and straight into a tree. (KCTV5) For unknown reasons, the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway and straight into a tree. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man has died after a vehicle he was in drove into a tree late Friday night.

It happened about 11:37 p.m. near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway.

Police say Quenton Devon Cox-Ross, 18, of Raytown MO, was riding in a silver Buick Century while traveling east on Meyer Boulevard.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway and straight into a tree.

Cox-Ross was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the windshield. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight on Saturday.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.