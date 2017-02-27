Man dead in KCMO after vehicle hits tree

For unknown reasons, the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway and straight into a tree. (KCTV5)

A man has died after a vehicle he was in drove into a tree late Friday night.

It happened about 11:37 p.m. near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway.

Police say Quenton Devon Cox-Ross, 18, of Raytown MO, was riding in a silver Buick Century while traveling east on Meyer Boulevard.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway and straight into a tree.

Cox-Ross was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the windshield. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight on Saturday.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.

