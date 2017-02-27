Elderly woman evicted from Kansas City home she has rented since 1969

Edith Bryant was evicted from the home she has rented since 1969, and legally, there’s nothing to protect her from being forced out. (KCTV5)

A 95-year-old woman was evicted from the home she has rented since 1969, and legally, there’s nothing to protect her from being forced out.

Edith Bryant has lived at 7200 N. Coventry Ave. for almost 50 years.

In 1969, Bryant and her husband were newlyweds. She said she and her husband saw the vacant house and simply asked the owner if they could live there.

“He said, ‘How about $60?’ Well, how about it? Sounded good to me," said Bryant.

For 48 years, Bryant paid $60 a month to live in the house. They spent their own money fixing it up.

“When we came to this home, it wasn't a house; it was a stable for horses,” said Bryant’s son, David Bravard. “The roof was caving in, my dad put a window in the back of the house, we got propane tanks, we've added city water to this house.”

Despite the time and money invested, Bryant has no legal right to stay there.

Bryant said there was never any written agreement. The only record she has is a notebook where she wrote down her monthly payments.

“By writing that check and the landlord accepting the check, that renews that contract for one more month and only one more month so it just keeps going and going until one side decides to give notice to the other,” attorney and legal expert Matt O’Connor told KCTV5 News.

Time has caught up with Bryant. She can no longer find a place to live that only costs $60 a month. She worries her Social Security check won’t get her by.

“I’m left in a hole in the ground, and I ain’t got a shovel to dig out of it,” said Bryant.

As she packs up the many memories, she hangs onto hope for her future.

“Go on living,” said Bryant. “Lord's been with me anyway for years and so I am hanging with him and helping me.”

Bryant is looking at her options, trying to find a new place to move into after she leaves her longtime home.

KCTV5 reached out to the attorneys who issued the eviction notice. They said they're helping the property owners prepare to sell the lot, and Bryant's eviction is part of that process.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.