Elderly woman evicted from Kansas City home she has rented since - KCTV5

Elderly woman evicted from Kansas City home she has rented since 1969

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Edith Bryant was evicted from the home she has rented since 1969, and legally, there’s nothing to protect her from being forced out. (KCTV5) Edith Bryant was evicted from the home she has rented since 1969, and legally, there’s nothing to protect her from being forced out. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A 95-year-old woman was evicted from the home she has rented since 1969, and legally, there’s nothing to protect her from being forced out.

Edith Bryant has lived at 7200 N. Coventry Ave. for almost 50 years.

In 1969, Bryant and her husband were newlyweds. She said she and her husband saw the vacant house and simply asked the owner if they could live there.

“He said, ‘How about $60?’ Well, how about it? Sounded good to me," said Bryant.

For 48 years, Bryant paid $60 a month to live in the house. They spent their own money fixing it up.

“When we came to this home, it wasn't a house; it was a stable for horses,” said Bryant’s son, David Bravard. “The roof was caving in, my dad put a window in the back of the house, we got propane tanks, we've added city water to this house.”

Despite the time and money invested, Bryant has no legal right to stay there.

Bryant said there was never any written agreement. The only record she has is a notebook where she wrote down her monthly payments.

“By writing that check and the landlord accepting the check, that renews that contract for one more month and only one more month so it just keeps going and going until one side decides to give notice to the other,” attorney and legal expert Matt O’Connor told KCTV5 News.

Time has caught up with Bryant. She can no longer find a place to live that only costs $60 a month. She worries her Social Security check won’t get her by.

“I’m left in a hole in the ground, and I ain’t got a shovel to dig out of it,” said Bryant.

As she packs up the many memories, she hangs onto hope for her future.

“Go on living,” said Bryant. “Lord's been with me anyway for years and so I am hanging with him and helping me.”

Bryant is looking at her options, trying to find a new place to move into after she leaves her longtime home.

KCTV5 reached out to the attorneys who issued the eviction notice. They said they're helping the property owners prepare to sell the lot, and Bryant's eviction is part of that process.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

  • World's largest airplane is rolled out

    World's largest airplane is rolled out

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels. 

    More >

    Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels. 

    More >

  • Chris Stapleton postpones tour, cancels CMA Fest performance

    Chris Stapleton postpones tour, cancels CMA Fest performance

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-05-31 19:52:41 GMT
    Chris Stapleton (Photo Credit: Becky Fluke)Chris Stapleton (Photo Credit: Becky Fluke)

    Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June. 

    More >

    Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.