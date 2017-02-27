2017 single-game tickets available for first time at Royals box office

Royals fans got their first chance to purchase 2017 tickets in person on Monday. (KCTV5)

Single-game tickets for all home games, except Opening Day, went on sale at 9 a.m. at the Kauffman Stadium box office on Monday. (KCTV5)

Royals fans got their first chance to purchase 2017 tickets in person on Monday.

With temperatures again on the warm side, it sure felt like baseball weather.

And for several Royals fans, a trip to the ballpark was in order.

Single-game tickets for all home games, except Opening Day, went on sale at 9 a.m. at the Kauffman Stadium box office.

And fans who came out bright and early had a mission, buying several tickets at once so they could take family and close friends for their annual traditions.

“I came out here to get some tickets so my grandkids can see some fireworks on a Friday night,” Terri Miller a Royals fan from Kansas City said.

“I'm getting a few day games,” Rory Grounds a Royals fan from Lee’s Summit said. “I'm retired and my retired buddies and I, we make a whole day of it. We stand out and eat and have a few beers it's a great day for us!”

Rosemary Dotson, a Royals fan from Independence, MO, was first in line and she bought 13 tickets so she could bring her kids and grandkids to the May 12th game against the Baltimore Orioles.

“I like to get em, know that I have em! That way me and my family can go, once a year, all together,” Dotson said.

Fans can only guarantee themselves Opening Day tickets if they buy season tickets, or if they search the second party markets.

For fans who aren’t able to go to the “K” to get tickets, they are also available by calling 1-800-6-ROYALS, visiting Price Chopper stores throughout the metro and on the Royals' website.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.