Mystery Ticket: KCTV5 News gets results when police ticket wrong person

However, one couple found out though that the wrong person could be ticketed. Jeff Vulgamore contacted KCTV5 News after his wife received a traffic citation in the mail this year from Kansas City police for $118.50. The citation was for failing to signal before a turn.

Vulgamore said that would be impossible because his wife was never driving on Jan. 15, the date of the alleged traffic violation. Vulgamore was driving her car that day to the Kansas City Chiefs game during the time and day the citation was issued.

Vulgamore’s wife got the ticket because she owns the vehicle.

He says the officer who issued the citation that day wouldn’t have known because he didn’t bother to pull the car over. He doesn’t remember seeing lights, hearing a siren or a police car.

“Why didn’t he pull me over? It would’ve been my signature and my wife’s name wouldn’t have even been on the ticket,” Vulgamore said.

“There are circumstances that allow for officers to issue citations without stopping the driver,” Cpt. Stacey Graves, a police spokeswoman, wrote in an email response.

When KCTV5 requested additional information to explain the officer’s reasoning for not stopping Vulgamore, there was no response. Police declined KCTV5’s request for an interview.

After Vulgamore couldn’t get answers from the city or police department, but after KCTV5 investigators started asking questions, Vulgamore received a phone call from the prosecutor’s office.

“I received a call from Linda Miller at the prosecutor’s office. She told me the ticket was a mistake, and go ahead and disregard it. There wasn’t going to be a penalty or anything,” Vulgamore said.

There was no explanation for the "mistake."

“Just to disregard the ticket. We’re sorry this happened and that was it. The extent of it,” Vulgamore said.

When KCTV5 investigators called the prosecutor’s office for an explanation, Miller, the city's first assistant prosecutor, said the ticket was “written in error," but would not share details of why the citation was dropped.

While Vulgamore is relieved that his wife won’t be stuck with at $118.50 traffic citation, he’s concerned this could happen again.

“Who’s to say he’s not just seeing a license plate and writing a ticket and seeing another license plate and writing a ticket,” Vulgamore said.

