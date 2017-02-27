Kansas City woman charged with murder after gun accidentally goes off

Starr tried to hit the person she was arguing with but the gun went off and struck him as well as a second victim. (Jackson County Prosecutor)

A Kansas City woman has been charged with second-degree murder after accidentally shooting and killing a man on Friday.

Tanya L. Starr, 45, has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

On Friday, police were called to the 2500 block of Bellefontaine Avenue in regards to a shooting.

When they arrived, Starr and multiple witnesses say there was an argument. They say Starr obtained a gun from another person and tried to hit the person she was arguing with. Starr tried to hit the person she was arguing with but the gun went off and struck him as well as a second victim, a man named Leroy Farris, who died later of the gunshot wound. Starr later turned herself into police.

Starr has been charged with second-degree murder in the case because the victim was killed while the defendant was committing a felony assault.

Prosecutors in the case have requested a $200,000 bond.

