One dead after shooting in KCK - KCTV5

One dead after shooting in KCK

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
One man is dead following a shooting in KCK on Sunday night. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5) One man is dead following a shooting in KCK on Sunday night. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

One man is dead following a shooting in KCK on Sunday night.

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened at 18th Street and Cleveland. 

There's no information about potential suspects at this time. 

The man was outside with another man when another individual fired on them from an alley. 

Zeigler tweeted about the shooting at around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Husband files for separation from former teacher Mary Kay Fualaau

    Husband files for separation from former teacher Mary Kay Fualaau

    (AP FIle Photo)(AP FIle Photo)

    The same month they would have celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary, Vili Fualaau -- one-half of the couple whose love story captivated national audiences -- filed for legal separation from his wife and former 6th-grade teacher, according to court paperwork obtained by CNN. 

    More >

    The same month they would have celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary, Vili Fualaau -- one-half of the couple whose love story captivated national audiences -- filed for legal separation from his wife and former 6th-grade teacher, according to court paperwork obtained by CNN. 

    More >

  • Google releases America's most misspelled words

    Google releases America's most misspelled words

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-05-30 20:06:34 GMT
    Google has released a list of America's most misspelled words. (Credit: Google)Google has released a list of America's most misspelled words. (Credit: Google)

    We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.

    More >

    We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.

    More >

  • Man finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in water

    Man finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in water

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:40 AM EDT2017-05-30 10:40:42 GMT
    A family was traumatized when they discovered their baby's casket upside down and floating in water (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)A family was traumatized when they discovered their baby's casket upside down and floating in water (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

    A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.

    More >

    A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.