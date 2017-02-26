One dead after shooting in KCK - KCTV5

One dead after shooting in KCK

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
One man is dead following a shooting in KCK on Sunday night.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

One man is dead following a shooting in KCK on Sunday night.

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened at 18th Street and Cleveland. 

There's no information about potential suspects at this time. 

The man was outside with another man when another individual fired on them from an alley. 

Zeigler tweeted about the shooting at around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday. 

