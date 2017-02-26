Police look for 3 men who vandalized Gardner-Edgerton High School

The Gardner Police Department is investigating after three males allegedly vandalized Gardner-Edgerton High School. (KCTV5)

Students at Gardner-Edgerton High School got an unexpected long weekend after their school was vandalized.

Vandals broke in and made a mess of the place, but police say they must've not known they were on camera.

High school staff spent much of the day cleaning the extensive damage from the vandalism

Video from inside the school that caught the vandals in action shows three young men walking the hallways slowly, holding flashlights as they try to pry open the doors.

Police say a staff member found the vandalism Sunday afternoon and called 911.

“They were met with school employees who said it appeared as though people had gotten into the school and done some considerable damage inside,” said Sgt. Steve Benz with the Gardner Police Department.

It was so bad school officials were forced to cancel classes Monday so they can get everything cleaned up and repaired.

While students stayed at home, staff members were still expected to report to school Monday morning so they can go through their classrooms and offices.

“Making note of all the damage that they find, making note of individual items that may or may not have been stolen,” Benz said.

Benz says in his time with the police department he's never seen a school vandalized this badly.

He says the vandals could face burglary charges if not more.

The Gardner-Edgerton School District released the following statement regarding the recent vandalism:

Gardner Edgerton School District is disappointed by the vandalism that took place at Gardner Edgerton High School over the weekend. Our communities take pride in our District and its top-notch facilities and we condemn these actions to the highest degree. We greatly appreciate the tremendous support from our staff and community members. District officials are currently working with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation. Students will return to school tomorrow, February 28, 2017.

