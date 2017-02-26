One person dead following double shooting Friday in Kansas City

Two people were transported to the hospital following the shooting, which happened Friday just after 11:05 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bellefontaine. (KCTV5)

Police say a shooting that happened Friday evening in Kansas City has turned into a homicide.

Two people were transported to the hospital following the shooting, which happened Friday just after 11:05 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bellefontaine.

One of the victims has since died as a result of the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

