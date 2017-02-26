Storm spotters honor Bill Paxton by creating 'BP' on map

You can see storm spotters have worked together to form a tribute to Bill Paxton in the plains. (Credit: Jason Nicholas/WOIO)

The letters really came together around 3 p.m. (Chris Suchan/KCTV)

It appears that storm chasers in the Midwest have organized to create a tribute to Bill Paxton across the plains.

A map from Louisiana Delta Community College shows the reported locations of storm spotters in the Kansas and Oklahoma area.

Following the passing of Bill Paxton on Sunday, it could be seen that spotters had created a well defined "B" with their location dots in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The "P" was beginning to come together around 2 p.m.

This is reportedly a coordinated effort by individual spotters to set their GPS beacons to a specific location to form the letters, which are centered over Wakita, Oklahoma.

It is unclear who organized this tribute, but a meteorologist from CBS-affiliate KYTX said told KCTV5 he believed it was Spotter Network who organized it. Spotter Network has organized such a tribute for someone else before.

Storm chaser/ spotter network unite w/ giant BP in honor of #BillPaxton using their GPS coordinates locator. Nicely done guys pic.twitter.com/j0EPh0jR1n — Chris Suchan (@ChrisSuchanKCTV) February 26, 2017

Paxton starred in the 1996 movie "Twister," which was about storm chasers. Wakita, Oklahoma was important to the movie's plot.

