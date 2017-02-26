Storm spotters honor Bill Paxton by creating 'BP' on map - KCTV5

Storm spotters honor Bill Paxton by creating 'BP' on map

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
The letters really came together around 3 p.m. (Chris Suchan/KCTV) The letters really came together around 3 p.m. (Chris Suchan/KCTV)
You can see storm spotters have worked together to form a tribute to Bill Paxton in the plains. (Credit: Jason Nicholas/WOIO) You can see storm spotters have worked together to form a tribute to Bill Paxton in the plains. (Credit: Jason Nicholas/WOIO)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

It appears that storm chasers in the Midwest have organized to create a tribute to Bill Paxton across the plains.

A map from Louisiana Delta Community College shows the reported locations of storm spotters in the Kansas and Oklahoma area. 

Following the passing of Bill Paxton on Sunday, it could be seen that spotters had created a well defined "B" with their location dots in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The "P" was beginning to come together around 2 p.m.

This is reportedly a coordinated effort by individual spotters to set their GPS beacons to a specific location to form the letters, which are centered over Wakita, Oklahoma. 

It is unclear who organized this tribute, but a meteorologist from CBS-affiliate KYTX said told KCTV5 he believed it was Spotter Network who organized it. Spotter Network has organized such a tribute for someone else before. 

Paxton starred in the 1996 movie "Twister," which was about storm chasers. Wakita, Oklahoma was important to the movie's plot.

Related: Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61, following surgery

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.