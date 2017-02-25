22-year-old arrested for string of convenience store robberies

A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with a string of convenience store robberies in Lee's Summit dating back to Dec. 20, 2016.

On Thursday, Jackson County prosecutors charged Larry D. Washington, Jr. of Kansas City with seven counts of armed robbery and as seven counts of armed criminal action.

His bond was set at $200,000.

Washington was apprehended after a robbery and vehicle pursuit at night on Feb. 22 of this year.

