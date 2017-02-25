KCPD trying to find car that hit, seriously injured person

Authorities are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" in south Kansas City.More >
Authorities are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" in south Kansas City.More >
A Jackson County deputy shot and killed a suspected shoplifter Sunday night at a Walmart in Raytown following a struggle with the deputy's stun gunMore >
A Jackson County deputy shot and killed a suspected shoplifter Sunday night at a Walmart in Raytown following a struggle with the deputy's stun gunMore >
Desirea Ferris left home 29 days ago and hasn’t been seen since. Her family isn't giving up hope they'll see her again.More >
Desirea Ferris left home 29 days ago and hasn’t been seen since. Her family isn't giving up hope they'll see her again.More >
Cellphone video shows the scary moment a 10-year-old boy flew off a steep water slide and landed on the concrete.More >
Cellphone video shows the scary moment a 10-year-old boy flew off a steep water slide and landed on the concrete.More >