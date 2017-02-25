KCPD trying to find car that hit, seriously injured person

Surveillance footage of the car, which is believed to be a VW, Golf. (KCTV)

The Kansas City Police Department's Assault Squad is asking for the public's help in finding a car that intentionally hit and injured a person.

The assault took place on January 29 in the parking lot at the southwest corner Armour Boulevard and Walnut.

The car pictured, which is believed to be a white Volkswagen Golf, intentionally hit and seriously injured the victim.

The car may have Kansas license plates.

The driver was described as a white man with "frizzy" hair, a beard and glasses. There was a passenger in the car who was a white woman with glasses.

The car may have been damaged in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the KCPD's Assault Squad or call 474-TIPS (8477).

