Purinton asked 2 victims about visa status prior to shooting

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, center, died at a hospital, while 32-year-old Alok Madasani, left, and 24-year-old Ian Grillot were hospitalized, police said. Madasani was released from the hospital Thursday. (Submitted)

Adam Purinton, of Olathe, was charged Thursday in Johnson County. Prosecutors say he opened fire Wednesday night at Austins Bar and Grill in a shooting that witnesses said had racial overtones. (Johnson County Jail)

One of two immigrants from India who were shot in a suburban Kansas City bar says the attacker was asking about their visa status shortly before the attack, which some have suggested was a hate crime.

Alok Madasani told The New York Times that while he and Srinivas Kuchibhotla were on the patio of the Olathe, Kansas, bar Wednesday evening, the man asked what type of visa they had and whether they were in the country illegally. They were not.

Madasani says he went to get a manager, but when he got back to the patio, the man was already being escorted out.

Authorities say the man, 51-year-old Adam Purinton, returned with a gun and shot Madasani, Kuchibhotla and third man who intervened, killing Kuchibhotla. Purinton was arrested hours later in Missouri and is jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.

Madasani was treated and released while the other victim, Ian Grillot, remains hospitalized.

This item has been corrected to reflect that Madasani and Kuchibhotla were in the country legally, not illegally.

