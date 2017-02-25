Royals sign contracts with 11 players

The Kansas City Royals have announced that the club has agreed to terms on 2017 Major League contracts with 11 players.

Of those 11, the pitchers are: Miguel Almonte, Andrew Edwards, Nathan Karns and Matt Strahm. The catcher is Cam Gallagher. The infielders are Christian Colón and Raúl Mondesi. The outfielders are Jorge Bonifacio, Samir Dueñez, Peter O’Brien and Paulo Orlando.

Due to the club’s policy, the terms of the contracts are unknown to the public.

Of the players signed, seven of them (Almonte, Colon, Karns, Mondesi, O’Brien, Orlando and Strahm) have Major League service time.

With this latest round of signings, all members of the club’s 40-man roster are under contract for the 2017 season now.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.