KC police investigating double shooting

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that has left two people in critical condition. 

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday night at a home on Bellefontaine Avenue just south of East 25th Street. The neighborhood is five blocks east of Prospect Avenue on the city's east side.

One of the victims was shot in the head, the other was shot in the neck.  Police say both victims have life-threatening wounds.   

