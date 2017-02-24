3 in custody as police search for another after carjacking, chase

Three people are in custody as police search for another after a carjacking and chase Friday evening. (KCTV5)

Three men are in custody following a high-speed car chase and foot chase Friday night that started in Kansas City, Missouri but ended up across the state line in Kansas City, Kansas.

During the incident one of the men exchanged gunshots with police, and the car the men were in was destroyed by fire.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m., when KCMO police began pursuing a white Ford Escape because the men inside were carjacking suspects.

During the chase, speeds on westbound I-70 reached over 100 mph and the suspect behind the wheel was driving very erratically.

As the chase continued, KCMO police officers attempted at least once to slow down the car by throwing stop sticks. Even in neighborhoods, however, speeds reached over 60 mph.

About 10 minutes after the chase began, the car was involved in an accident in the area of Reynolds Avenue and North Mill Street in KCK.

Two of the men stayed in the car and were immediately taken into custody, but the third man ran into a nearby wooded area behind some homes. At this point, the suspect exchanged gunfire with KCMO officers.

The suspect's car happened to stop over a pile of dry leaves and, as police searched for this third man, it appears the heat from the car's exhaust system caught the leaves on fire.

The car caught fire as well and two large booms were heard in the neighborhood as it burned.

The third man, the suspect who was the driver, was found and taken into custody shortly after 10:30 p.m. Police are trying to determine if he was the man who fired the gunshots.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.