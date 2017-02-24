Lenexa man charged with 9 counts of sex crimes

A Lenexa man has been charged with nine counts of sex crimes involving his stepdaughter.

On Wednesday, Lenexa police began investigating allegations of sex crimes perpetrated by an adult man against his juvenile stepdaughter.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stacatto Ray Peterson, 47, by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Peterson, from Lenexa, was found and arrested on Friday and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center where he will wait for his court appearance.

Peterson has been charged with nine counts of sex crimes, according to court records:

Rape of a child under 14 years old Aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14 Aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14 Aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 16 Sodomy with a child under 16 Indecent liberties with a child under 16 Aggravated incest with a child under 18 Aggravated incest with a child under 18 Aggravated incest with a child under 18

The charges span across May of 2013 to May of 2016.

Law enforcement has no other information due to the nature of the case.

Peterson registered as a sex offender in 2012 for two counts of indecent solicitation in Johnson County.

