Multiple students prosecuted over Shawnee Mission East graffiti

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
(Credit: Shawnee Mission School District) (Credit: Shawnee Mission School District)
SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) -

On Thursday night, several Shawnee Mission East outbuildings were vandalized with spray paint and now at least 8 students have been prosecuted. 

The graffiti included "disturbing images with both racial and sexual connotations."

School maintenance staff removed the images on Friday morning. 

A statement from the school district said, "In the Shawnee Mission District, we take property damage very seriously."

After an investigation, the statement said 8 to 10 students were prosecuted and could face criminal and administrative sanctions.

"Student safety is paramount, and although we cannot release the security measures taken for the game tonight, it will be a safe environment," the statement adds. 

