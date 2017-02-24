Multiple students prosecuted over Shawnee Mission East graffiti

On Thursday night, several Shawnee Mission East outbuildings were vandalized with spray paint and now at least 8 students have been prosecuted.

The graffiti included "disturbing images with both racial and sexual connotations."

School maintenance staff removed the images on Friday morning.

A statement from the school district said, "In the Shawnee Mission District, we take property damage very seriously."

After an investigation, the statement said 8 to 10 students were prosecuted and could face criminal and administrative sanctions.

"Student safety is paramount, and although we cannot release the security measures taken for the game tonight, it will be a safe environment," the statement adds.

