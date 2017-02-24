Woman dies in wreck on I-35 in Franklin County

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality wreck that has closed the northbound lanes of I-35 a few miles north of Ottawa. (KCTV5)

One woman was killed in a crash on I-35 that happened around 3 p.m. on Friday a few miles north of Ottawa.

Robin Lynn Price, a 55-year-old from KC, was driving her 2006 Kia Sorento southbound on I-35.

The tire on the rear driver’s side blew and caused her to lose control of the car.

The car rolled into the northbound lanes and stopped on its roof just north of Oregon Road.

The wreck closed the northbound lanes of I-35 in the area.

The passenger in the car, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Both women were wearing their seatbelts.

