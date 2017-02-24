Adam Purinton's niece apologizes for uncle's 'senseless actions'

Adam Purinton, of Olathe, was charged Thursday in Johnson County. Prosecutors say he opened fire Wednesday night at Austins Bar and Grill in a shooting that witnesses said had racial overtones. (Johnson County Jail)

The niece of a man charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting at an Olathe bar that left one man dead and two others injured deeply apologizes to the victims and their families for her uncle's "senseless actions."

Adam Purinton, of Olathe, was charged Thursday in Johnson County. Prosecutors say he opened fire Wednesday night at Austins Bar and Grill in a shooting that witnesses said had racial overtones.

"We are so sorry for their loss and the senseless actions that have occurred," Purinton's niece, Adele Matthews, told KCTV5 News.

Matthews says her uncle was never a hateful or prejudiced person.

"He had a very bad drinking problem, and it has progressed through the years," she said.

Matthews said when her grandfather, Purinton's father, passed away in October 2015, he went down hill and has been trying to get help from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs with his drinking and his physical health.

"My family and I have been in such shock and hurt that he would do something like this, just because it's so not him to even think about killing another individual," Matthews said. "I don't want people to think of him as a monster or a racist man, because that's not who he is. He just made a very, very bad decision that hurt and affected everyone around him."

Phone logs from the Henry County 911 center detail the phone call that led to the arrest of Purinton.

The logs indicate a bartender at an Applebee's in Clinton, MO called the 911 center at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday and said a man in the bar told her he had "done something bad" and was on the run from police for shooting two people in Olathe.

Purinton was arrested early Thursday at the Applebee's. He waived extradition and brought back to Johnson County on Friday.

