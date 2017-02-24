Governors, legislators react to fatal Olathe bar shooting

In light of the shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe that left one person dead and two injured, Kansas' governor and legislators are beginning to comment and release statements about the shooting.

Related: Shooting of 2 Indians in Olathe bar sends shock waves in India

On Friday, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer released statements.

Brownback said in a press release and on Twitter:

“The friends and family of Srinivas Kuchibhotla are in our prayers, and we hope for a speedy recovery for the other two men who were shot. This sort of senseless violence is never acceptable, and law enforcement here in Kansas will continue to thoroughly investigate this crime.”

Colyer said:

“We’ll continue praying for the loved ones of the men who were shot yesterday, for Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot, and especially for the friends and family of Srinivas Kuchibhotla.”

My stmnt on senseless violence rooted in ignorance & prejudice at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kan. My prayers to the victims & families. pic.twitter.com/RWBnHk1TmL — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) February 24, 2017

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said on Thursday:

“I am very disturbed by last night’s shooting in Olathe. I strongly condemn violence of any kind, especially if it is motivated by prejudice and xenophobia. An engineer at Garmin, Srinivas Kuchibhotla moved to Kansas for the most American of reasons: to better his life and pursue the American Dream. His death is a senseless and terrible loss. I am confident that Kansans will come together to support one another, to strengthen the bonds across our communities, and reject the kinds of lawless behavior that imperil the safety and morals of our state. Robba and I join the Olathe community in praying for Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot’s full recovery.”

Congressman Kevin Yoder said on Facebook on Thursday:

"What happened at Austin's Bar & Grill last night in Olathe was a senseless tragedy. Brooke and I are praying for the Kuchibhotla family as they are dealing with the shock and sadness of losing Srinivas, and for a quick recovery for Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot. We have a vibrant Indian-American community in the Third District that values family, faith, and service and I'm lucky to call many of them my friends. Diverse political and religious views are what make our community great and I know all of the Third District is mourning this loss."

On Saturday, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens released a statement:

This past Wednesday, a man walked into a bar in Olathe, Kansas, and shot three people. One of them died; the other two sustained devastating injuries. The man who died was 32 years old, and his name was Srinivas Kuchibhotla. He leaves behind a grieving widow. Our hearts go out to his wife, his friends, and his family. Srinivas and his wounded friend, Alok Madasani, were engineers from India who had built lives in the United States. Both had studied here, and Alok graduated from our very own University of Missouri-Kansas City. After the shooting, the suspect fled across the Kansas border into our state. It was Missouri police officers from the Clinton Police Department who arrested him. He was sent back to Kansas and will face the judgment of the court on Monday. We owe our thanks to Missouri law enforcement for their quick action. Though the suspect went quietly, there was no guarantee of that. Anything could have happened. Our police officers put their lives on the line on every call of this kind. It was a concerned Missourian who is said to have alerted the police. The suspect had admitted the crime to her and asked her for a place to hide out. She took responsible and decisive action that led to the arrest. It is alleged that, when the suspect went into the bar, he shouted “get out of my country” before firing his weapon. We will learn the truth of what happened in the bar soon enough, but what we can say for certain is this: This hate has no place in our state. This violence has no place in our state. And if you are a violent criminal who harms the innocent, you will find no quarter in our state. Come across our border, and we will find you and bring you to justice.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.